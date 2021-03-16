 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Protein Industries Canada invests into domestic soybean processing

Globe Newswire  
March 16, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

LINDSAY, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 18, Protein Industries Canada will be making a virtual announcement with Canada Protein Ingredients Ltd. - Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPI-IPC), DJ Hendrick International, Agrocorp Processing, Semences Prograin and Synthesis Network. Together, they'll be announcing a project aimed at developing and commercializing high-quality, protein ingredients made from non-GM soybean varieties. These varieties will also be developed through the project, specifically for Canadian growing conditions.

The announcement will be held virtually at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 18. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KnD8v-t0STSP7acA2Nnvrg. Project partners will be available for questions following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriel Valentini
Protein Industries Canada
Winnipeg, MB
431-997-5889
gabriel@proteinsupercluster.ca


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com