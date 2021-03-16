FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS & RESEARCH INSTITUTE COLLABORATES WITH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS TO PROVIDE COVID-19 VACCINES TO HIGH-RISK INDIVIDUALS

Fort Myers, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with county health departments throughout the state, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is providing COVID-19 vaccines to its front-line health care workers and patients determined to be at high risk and extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

"FCS provides care to the majority of adult cancer patients in Florida, many of whom are at high risk of contracting coronavirus and experiencing serious complications from the virus," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Our physicians, clinicians and offices are uniquely positioned and structured to deliver the vaccine."

Since the first vaccines received FDA authorization in December 2020, FCS joined with other community cancer care providers across the state and the U.S. appealing to state and federal officials to allow access to supplies in order to administer vaccines to its patients and nearly 4,300 team members. Approximately 73,000 new cancer patients are treated at FCS every year.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, "Access to vaccines is a critical milestone in stopping the spread of COVID 19. The faster we can receive and provide vaccines, the closer we will be to eradicating the pandemic."

"Building on our established relationships in the communities we serve, our team, comprised of a cross functional task force of executive and clinical leaders and staff from communications, information technology, procurement, human resources, occupational health and physician liaisons, has been able to identify opportunities to obtain doses of all three authorized vaccines, arrange for safe transport and storage, and schedule appointments for thousands of our patients and staff at our convenient clinic locations," added Vicki Caraway, RN, BSN, MBA, NE-BC, FCS Vice President of Nursing & Research.

FCS is steadily expanding the number of counties where vaccines are available to patients and staff. "We are making good progress," said Dr. Gordan.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Michelle Robey, Vice President of Marketing Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller, Corporate Communications Manager Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com