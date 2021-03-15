Healixa to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021

Holbrook, New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC:EMOR) (the "Company", "EMOR", "Healixa"), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021.

The third Emerging Growth Conference is set to take place on March 17, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Healixa's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Parker in real time.

Mr. Parker will perform a presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Parker will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

Healixa (OTC:EMOR) will be presenting at 11:45 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6904637667304920590?source=EMOR

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About Emerald Organic Products

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Provided above is the current Emerging Growth Conference schedule for featured presentations. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc.), undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





