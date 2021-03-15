Brink's to Participate in the 2021 Jefferies Business Services Summit on March 25

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Jefferies Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021.



Brink's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709



