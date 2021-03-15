 Skip to main content

Gulf Island Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI) will report fourth quarter 2020 results after the market close on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.866.248.8441 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels, and a provider of project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company's customers include U.S. and international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, power and marine operators; EPC companies; and certain agencies of the U.S. government. The Company operates and manages its business through two operating divisions: Fabrication & Services and Shipyard, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and operating facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information 
   
Richard W. Heo Westley S. Stockton
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
713.714.6100 713.714.6100


