According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data center cooling market value is projected to hit around US$ 11.97 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.5%

Pune, India, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide data centers cooling market size is projected to arrive at USD 11.97 billion by 2026. The expanding industrialization across the world will set out a few development open doors for organizations working in this market. As per a report distributed by Fortune Business Insights, named "Server farm Cooling" Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, and Row Based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 6.27 billion of every 2018 and will display a CAGR of 8.5% during the conjecture time frame, 2019-2026.





Data Center Cooling Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Key Market Driver –

Growth in 5G technology, penetration of big data and IoT market

Increasing application areas of digital services sites and social media platforms

Key Market Restraint –

Need to obtain authorization from concerned government authority for using modular data center systems and rising cyber-crimes involving risk in handling confidential company data risks





List Of Key Companies Profiled in Data Center Cooling Market Are:

ABB Ltd.

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek, Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Commscope

Cormant, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FNT GmbH

Nlyte

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Optimum path Inc.

Panduit

Rackwise

Schneider Electric

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp

Key Industry Developments

November 2021: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced an advanced cloud modular data center in South Africa, which would be available by the end of 2021. Similarly, in January 2021, the company opened a new data center switch that is powered and backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) chip. This advanced data center is developed with an aim to optimize the overall performance and reduce latency to near zero.





North America to Witness Considerable Growth; High Investments in Product Development to Aid Growth

The report breaks down the progressing server farm cooling market patterns across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these locales, the market in North America will arise predominantly in the coming years. The developing interest in server farms by enormous scope organizations situated in the United States will help the development of the market in this area. Other than North America, the market in the Asia Pacific will observe impressive development in the coming years, inferable from the presence of a few huge scope organizations across this district.

Server farms are actual organization drives that store enormous information for organizations and related associations. The continually rising IT area has given a monstrous potential to the development of the market lately. The gigantic interests in the improvement of existing frameworks, just as the accentuation on joining fresher innovations, will straightforwardly affect the development of the Data Center Cooling market. The advantages offered by information cooling focuses have prompted a more extensive item appropriation. They help maintain a strategic distance from information misfortunes and hence limit monetary misfortunes. The expanding reception of server farms by driving organizations across the world will straightforwardly affect the development of the market.

The report gives a top to bottom investigation of the worldwide server farm cooling market. It features the most recent item dispatches and late advancements on the lookout and states their effect on the development of the market. The serious scene has been examined in detail and forecasts are made regarding driving organizations and items in the coming years. Conjecture esteems have been accommodated in the market for the time of 2021-2027. The authentic figures have been gotten through confided in sources. In addition, these expectations are made based on broad examination investigation strategies, combined with the assessments of experienced statistical surveying experts.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by the Data Center Cooling market, several companies are looking to better their existing portfolios. In August 2021, Schneider Electric announced the expansion of its data center solutions portfolio with the integration of enhanced and digitized versions of critical facility operations. These solutions are specifically designed for large data center operators. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, lower risk, and maximum uptime, and efficient IT planning, the product is wet to witness huge demand in the coming years.





