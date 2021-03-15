Tactile Medical Appoints Kristie Burns as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (NASDAQ:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, announced the appointment of Kristie Burns to the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs, effective March 22, 2021. Ms. Burns will succeed Darren Wennen, who was promoted from Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs to Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations.



"With over 25 years in the healthcare industry, Kristie brings a wealth of commercial leadership experience in the treatment of chronic conditions with connected at-home solutions," said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. "Having developed markets with underdiagnosed/undertreated conditions at both ResMed and Cala Health, I expect her to help strengthen our market penetration efforts which will lead to more patients getting the treatment they deserve. I am very pleased to welcome Kristie to Tactile Medical and look forward to her contributions as a member of our executive leadership team."

Prior to joining Tactile Medical, Ms. Burns was the Chief Marketing Officer at Cala Health, Inc., a privately-held bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable neuromodulation therapies for chronic disease. At Cala Health, she organized the company's commercial functions and managed the U.S. commercial introduction of its lead product.

Ms. Burns previously worked for 13 years at ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices focused on sleep apnea and other chronic diseases. She joined ResMed as a Market Development Manager in 2003 and subsequently held multiple positions of increasing responsibility culminating as Vice President of Solutions Marketing for ResMed Americas. She began her career with a privately-held cardiology consulting practice that was subsequently acquired by GE Medical Systems.

"I'm very pleased to join Dan and the team to fuel healthy growth and the expansion of Tactile Medical," said Ms. Burns. "Moreover, I'm excited to continue advancing the impact of at-home therapies for people living with chronic conditions."

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

