Brain Tumor Drugs Market to Reach USD 5.64 Billion by 2028; Surging R&D Activities to Improve Treatment Options will Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brain tumor drugs market is set to gain traction from increasing research and development activities conducted by renowned companies to improve treatment options available for brain tumors. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., for instance, collaborated with Emory University in December 2018. The latter will assist the company to broaden its cancer research on WP1066 molecules for the treatment of a pediatric malignant primary brain tumor called medulloblastoma. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, "Brain Tumor Drugs Industry, 2021-2028."

"The report further states that this market is projected to grow from USD 2.83 billion in 2021 to USD 5.64 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period."

Presence of Reputed Companies to Help North America Lead in Upcoming Years

Geographically, North America earned USD 1.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The region is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forthcoming years on account of the larger access to state-of-the-art treatment options. Also, the strong presence of major players and increasing diagnosis rate of tumors in the U.S. would propel growth. On the other hand, Europe is likely to stand in the second position stoked by the rising government initiatives to surge awareness programs to help people understand the benefits of brain tumor drugs.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025





Upgradation of Supply Chains to Impact Growth Positively amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to affect growth of the brain tumor drugs industry positively because of the persistent efforts of various pharmaceutical companies to invest in their quality control & manufacturing management, enhance their R&D capabilities, and upgrade their supply chain management. In 2020, the market stood at USD 2.35 billion. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you find the best strategy to generate more sales.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025





Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Bolster Brain Tumor Drugs Market Growth

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders among children and adults is set to be one of the vital factors driving the brain cancer drugs market growth. Brain disorders comprise an amalgamation of neurodegenerative, developmental, and psychiatric diseases. The American Medical Association (AMA), for instance, declared that more than 20% of the population worldwide is set to be aged over 65 years by 2050. However, the increasing adoption of targeted therapies may obstruct the demand for drugs of brain tumor in the upcoming years.





Quick Buy - Brain Tumor Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105025





The report delivers an elaborate assessment of numerous customers' journeys related to the market, regions, and segments. It takes a closer look at fears and pain points across various customer touch points. Our business intelligence and consultation solutions would help stakeholders to refine customer experience maps catered to their requirements. They can improve customer experience and engagement with their own brands of brain tumor drugs.

A list of renowned drugs manufacturers operating in the global market:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S)

Merck & Co. Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview of Regulatory Scenario, By Key Regions Product Launches By Key Players Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Epidemiology of Brain Cancer, Key Region

Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Type

Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy Retail pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Therapy Type

Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis – By Indication

Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy Retail pharmacy Others Market Analysis – By Country

U.S.

By Indication

Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Canada

By Indication

Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others



Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hip Replacement Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dermal Fillers Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), Fat Fillers), By Product (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement), By End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dermal Fillers Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), Fat Fillers), By Product (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement), By End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



