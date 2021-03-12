Rubius Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Review Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, today announced that the Company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a webcast on Monday, March 15, 2021, to discuss the initial clinical data findings from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 15th to discuss this update. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. The update may also be accessed by dialing 1-800-289-0045 (domestic) or 1-615-622-8086 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 1294064. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company's proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius' initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was recently named among the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

