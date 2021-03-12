Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Streamlines Sharing of Images and Information Among Multiple Providers to Enhance Patient Care

Fort Myers, Fla., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists has developed a best-in-class Cloud-based portal to enable the digital transfer of radiology images, reports and treatment plans among healthcare providers. Patient images and information can now be shared swiftly, securely and at less cost through an on-line link, replacing the current manual and time-consuming method of transferring and shipping images via CDs.

The FCS Radiology department team collaborated with Thinking Systems, an innovative leader in Picture Archiving Communications Systems (PACS), to develop the FCS Virtual Image Exchange (VIE).

"A cancer patient's care team often involves multiple physicians, clinicians and imaging professionals who may be working with different electronic records systems," said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan. ‘When all providers are able to view and exchange patient information in real time, it aids timely clinical decision making and enhances the patient experience."

According to Jeff Esham, FCS Vice President of Radiation & Radiology, "The majority of PET and CT scans ordered by FCS physicians for their patients must be compared to prior exams that may have been performed at different provider locations. Using the FCS VIE system, clinicians at any location now have easy access to a complete and up to date patient record."

"The FCS Radiology department is keeping pace with technology advances through the development of this state-of-the-art portal," said Sandra Connor, FCS Director of Radiology Services. "We are delighted that it is becoming standard practice, with so many benefits for our patients and physicians."

"Florida Cancer Specialists' radiology team and leadership continue to share an unwavering commitment to patient care and innovation," said Ben Brown, president of Thinking Systems. "We are honored to partner with FCS on the Virtual Image Exchange, which will deliver clinical enhancements and greater operational efficiencies."

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Thinking Systems

Thinking Systems is a recognized global leader in oncology and molecular imaging. It has been recognized by and the proud recipient of Frost & Sullivan's North American Molecular Imaging Informatics Product Leadership Award. Thinking Systems Corporation develops some of the healthcare industry's most comprehensive and feature rich cloud based PACS and medical image sharing solutions to help providers deliver great patient care. Founded in 1996, Thinking Systems continues to deliver on our mission to enhance patient care by delivering innovative imaging informatics technologies. You can visit us at www.thinkingsystems.com.

Attachment





Michelle Robey, Vice President of Marketing Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller, Corporate Communications Manager Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com