Proactive news headlines including Thoughtful Brands, The Valens Company, American Manganese and Todos Medical

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) closes previously announced bought-deal offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,250,000, including full exercise of over-allotment option click here
  •  Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) reveals $7.15 million in sales for the month of February 2021, representing a 38.1% month over month increase click here
  •  Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) finalizes definitive agreement to acquire cannabis company Green Therapeutics click here
  •  Thoughtful Brands Inc (CSE:TBI) (FRA:1WZ1) (OTCQB:PEMTF) strengthens sales and operation networks in North America and Europe click here
  •  The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) enters into pre-roll manufacturing and distribution services deal with Experion Biotechnologies click here
  •  American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) awards C$2.7M contract to build two battery recycling plants to partner Kemetco click here
  •  Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTC:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) subsidiary CannMart receives its medical cannabis license renewal click here

