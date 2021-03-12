Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference being held on March 15, 2021.



Chief Financial Officer Dan Boehle is scheduled to present at 1:10 p.m. EDT / 10:10 a.m. PDT on Monday, March 15.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the company's website at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations . The presentation will be archived for 30 days and a transcript will be posted to the website.

