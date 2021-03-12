How to Apply for the New COVID-19 Relief Explained by Delaware SBA With Free Webinar Hosted by 360WISE Events and UMC

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Delaware Office will conduct a free webinar hosted by 360WISE and Wilmington District United Methodist Church. This free webinar will outline the Economic Aid Act's Small Business Support Programs, including the re-launched Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the SBA Debt Relief Program, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, including the Targeted EIDL Advance.



The SBA of Delaware will also field questions and answers regarding these programs and the rapidly approaching deadlines according to John L Banks, the Deputy District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Delaware District Office. In that role, John is responsible for the delivery and management of the Agency's programs throughout the State of Delaware.

This webinar is being hosted in partnership with the Wilmington District UMC. As stated by Rev. Joseph Archie, Superintendent of the Wilmington District United Methodist Church, "I am excited to offer the resources and support of the church to work together with community and business leaders to help those who are struggling to put their lives back together after the devastating experience of this pandemic. Together, in solidarity, we can turn it around for those who have been affected. The interactive webinar will provide an opportunity for chat dialogue along with a question-and-answer session."

"As partner with this initiative, we take great pride in serving our community. All Cultures. All Colors. All Creeds. We have all suffered together from the grips of COVID-19 and we all shall rise from the strength of our unity from churches to barbershops, plumbers to realtors. Together we will rise," said Robert Alexander, Founder and CEO of 360WiSE.

You can attend this very important free event by registering at 360WiseEvents www.360wiseevents.com.

360Wise, an international trademarked media company that is ranked in the top 1% globally for social media influence and brand marketing of celebrities, public figures, and major brands.

