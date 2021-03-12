 Skip to main content

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2021.   This dividend represents One Liberty's 113th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com


