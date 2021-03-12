Senti Bio to Present Data from CAR-NK Cell Oncology Pipeline at Upcoming Scientific Conference

- AACR abstract to highlight the Company's progress with proprietary gene circuit engineered allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy pipeline -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting. Senti Bio is using gene circuits to create next-generation, "smart" cell and gene therapies with computer-like logic in human cells.

This year's AACR annual meeting is being held over two weeks, April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021. An e-poster titled, Development of logic-gated CAR-NK cells to reduce target-mediated healthy tissue toxicities, will be available on the AACR website starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 and will simultaneously be made available on the Senti Bio website.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a next-generation synthetic biology company that is developing gene circuits and programming cells for tremendous therapeutic value. Senti Bio's mission is to outsmart complex diseases with more intelligent medicines to transform people's lives. By programming cells to respond, adapt and make decisions, Senti Bio is creating smarter therapies with computer-like logic, enhanced functionality and greater therapeutic control.

Senti Bio is developing a wholly-owned, gene circuit pipeline focused on allogeneic CAR-NK cells to address major challenges in cancer treatment. Senti Bio's lead product candidates include SENTI-202 and SENTI-301. SENTI-202 is a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that more precisely targets and eliminates cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. SENTI-301 is a multi-payload-armed allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Beyond oncology, Senti Bio plans to leverage its gene circuit technology platform to build other cell and gene therapies that may be of interest to strategic partners across diverse therapeutic areas, such as immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, regenerative medicine and genetic diseases. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com .

