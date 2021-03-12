 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DECN, PEN & WMT Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC:DECN)
Class Period: March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Deadline: March 16, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/decn
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (2) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (3) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (4) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Deadline: March 16, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/pen
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)
Class Period: March 30, 2016 - December 22, 2020
Deadline: March 22, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/wmt
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers; (2) the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, (3) the Company's managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; (4) hence, the Company's pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; (5) the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and 6) as a result, Defendants' statements about Walmart's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com