Global Data Protection Market 2020-2027: Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Fuels Growth

The "Global Data Protection Market Size by Industry Vertical, by Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Protection Market was valued at USD 92.95 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 257.52 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2020 to 2027.



Global Data Protection Market Outlook



In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.



The publisher narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Data protection Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments that can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.



Global Data Protection Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Data Protection Market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical and geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Assumptions

1.5 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research

2.4 Subject Matter Expert Advice

2.5 Quality Check

2.6 Final Review

2.7 Data Triangulation

2.8 Bottom-Up Approach

2.9 Top-Down Approach

2.1 Research Flow

2.11 Data Sources



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Data Protection Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)

3.3 Global Data Protection Market, by Component (USD Million)

3.4 Global Data Protection Market, by Deployment Mode (USD Million)

3.5 Global Data Protection Market, by Organization Size (USD Million)

3.6 Global Data Protection Market, by Industry Vertical (USD Million)

3.7 Future Market Opportunities

3.8 Global Market Split



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Data Protection Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for Data Security Solutions Due to Rising Data Economy

4.2.2 Growing Regulations Regarding Adoption of Data Protection Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Technical Expertise Among Enterprise Workforce

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Protection Solutions Among Enterprises

4.5 Market Challenges

4.5.1 Management of Unstructured Data



5 Market, by Industry Vertical

5.1 Overview

5.1 Government and Defense

5.2 BFSI

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 IT & Telecom

5.5 Manufacturing

5.6 Others



Companies Mentioned

IBM

HPE Symantec

CA Technologies

McAfee

Oracle

Quest Software

Netapp

Veeam

Acronis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96y59k





