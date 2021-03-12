Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Pune, India, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug discovery informatics market will derive growth from the increasing investment in the research and development of newer products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

The market will rise considerably driven by the increasing emphasis on betterment of existing informatics systems.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth



Based on regional demographics, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, North America has emerged as the region that has dominated the global market in recent years.

The increased investment in the research and development of newer products by major biotechnology companies have opened up a huge potential for market growth. Besides North America, the drug discovery market in Europe is projected to witness a considerable CAGR in the coming years.





Increasing R&D Investment Have Yielded Newer Products

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing investment in product R&D have made the highest impact on the market. The increasing investments in the research and development of newer products yielded several product launches in recent years. Recent technological advancements in the product, coupled with the incorporation of automated concepts will offer huge growth potential for the companies operating in the global drug discovery informatics.

In February 2018, Certara announced the launch a new version of its data informatics platform for discovery scientists. The company introduced version 10 of D360, a system drug informatics system, which is a renowned product among end users across the globe. The latest version of D360 will not only help the company generate a substantial market revenue, but will have a positive impact on the global market.





The competitive landscape of market has been discussed in detail. It highlights the leading companies of recent years and discusses latest strategies adopted by these companies. In addition to growth stimulators, the report discusses a few of the factors that have restrained market growth.

The report provides forecast values for the market or the period of 2019-2026. Additionally, the report identifies areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years. Besides this, a few of the leading products, major companies, and major industry developments of recent times have been highlighted in this report.





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global drug discovery informatics market are:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Charles River

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Accenture,

Amazon Web Services, Schrödinger LLC.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Accenture

CORE INFORMATICS

Informatics Matters Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited





Global Industry Segmentation

By Service Type

• In-house

• Outsourced

By Modality

• Cloud-based Systems

• In-campus Platform

By Application

• Data Sequencing

• Molecular Docking

• Identification and Validation Informatics

• Target Data Analysis

• Others

By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Biotechnology Companies

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





