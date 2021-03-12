INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATH, TPCO, CHNG, CLGX; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. If you are a Change Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

