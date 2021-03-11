 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Maxim Group Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Share:

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) (along with its subsidiaries, "Reviva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present at the Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M-Vest.

The Maxim Group conference will take place March 17-19, 2021, with pre-recorded presentations available on-demand through the conference portal here: Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. In addition to Reviva's pre-recorded presentation, the Company will also participate in a live fireside chat with Jason McCarthy (details below).

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Time: 4:30 – 5:00 pm ET
Webcast: Available through the conference portal HERE

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed through the "News and Events" section of the Reviva Investor website.

About Reviva
Reviva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently has two drug candidates, RP5063 (Brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and R1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
(929) 469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com