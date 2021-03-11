 Skip to main content

Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2021
PETALUMA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. ("Hydrofarm") (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-201-389-0879. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 13717234. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the "Investors" section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor / ICR
ir@hydrofarm.com


