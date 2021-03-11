Jerash Holdings Inc. to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, CFO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Management will conduct an overview presentation available on the investor relations section of Jerash's website, www.jerashholdings.com , and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 3:30PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VRYtc6YjTM2SIahD74SRGg

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Jerash Holdings Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III, American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,200 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of December 31, 2020. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com .



