Jericho Energy Ventures to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2021 8:20am   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire—Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV, OTC:JROOF), today announced that Brian Williamson, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 23rd @ 4:00PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uTbt9t0rSauUJzoys6QcSA

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT Jericho Energy Ventures
Jericho Energy Ventures (https://jerichoenergyventures.com) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems.

