Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides Guidance for Full Year 2021

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Option Care Health") (NASDAQ:OPCH), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Given the merger between Option Care Enterprises, Inc. ("Option Care") and BioScrip, Inc. ("BioScrip") to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $804.7 million, up 11.6% compared to $720.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Gross profit of $183.8 million, or 22.8% of revenue, up 4.6% compared to $175.6 million, or 24.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019

Net income of $17.8 million, or $0.10 earnings per share, compared to net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.09 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $67.7 million, up 27.7% compared to $53.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Cash flow from operations of $25.7 million, up 12.1% compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Cash balances of $99.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company's $175.0 million revolver

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $3,032.6 million, up 31.3% compared to $2,310.4 million in the full year 2019

Gross profit of $682.3 million, or 22.5% of revenue, up 33.0% compared to $513.0 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in full year 2019

Net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.04 loss per share, compared to net loss of $75.9 million, or $0.49 loss per share, in full year 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $221.7 million, up 69.5% compared to $130.8 million in full year 2019

Cash flow from operations of $127.4 million, up 222.8% compared to $39.5 million in full year 2019

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am incredibly proud of the effort and execution by the Option Care Health team in the face of an exceptionally challenging year. In addition to delivering strong financial results, the team continued to focus on integration efforts and laying the groundwork for future growth while always remaining focused on the thousands of patients relying on us for critical therapy every single day."

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2021, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

Net revenue of $3.20 billion to $3.25 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $245.0 million to $258.0 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $140.0 million

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at December 31, 2021 below 4.0x

Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 1899337; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam Chief Financial Officer Westwicke T: (312) 940-2538 T: (413) 213-0500 mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health's business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)





December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,265 $ 67,056 Accounts receivable, net 328,340 324,416 Inventories 158,601 115,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,806 51,306 Total current assets 657,012 558,654 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 121,149 133,198 Intangible assets, net 351,052 385,910 Goodwill 1,428,610 1,425,542 Other noncurrent assets 89,616 86,243 Total noncurrent assets 1,990,427 2,030,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,647,439 $ 2,589,547 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 282,913 $ 221,060 Other current liabilities 151,110 108,944 Total current liabilities 434,023 330,004 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,115,103 1,277,246 Other noncurrent liabilities 82,589 75,470 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,197,692 1,352,716 Total liabilities 1,631,715 1,682,720 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,015,724 906,827 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,647,439 $ 2,589,547



Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE $ 804,713 $ 720,779 $ 3,032,610 $ 2,310,417 COST OF REVENUE 620,951 545,137 2,350,346 1,797,418 GROSS PROFIT 183,762 175,642 682,264 512,999 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,001 144,121 500,199 459,628 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,418 17,548 71,310 53,690 Total operating expenses 139,419 161,669 571,509 513,318 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 44,343 13,973 110,755 (319 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (23,668 ) (29,607 ) (107,770 ) (73,724 ) Other, net (2,270 ) 818 (8,228 ) (4,151 ) Total other expense (25,938 ) (28,789 ) (115,998 ) (77,875 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 18,405 (14,816 ) (5,243 ) (78,194 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 566 995 2,833 (2,274 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 17,839 $ (15,811 ) $ (8,076 ) $ (75,920 ) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.49 )



Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)





Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (8,076 ) (75,920 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 77,896 57,869 Paid-in-kind interest capitalized as principal 7,525 12,256 Other non-cash adjustments 42,917 29,236 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,924 ) 82,285 Inventories (42,725 ) (12,853 ) Accounts payable 59,215 (30,856 ) Other (5,436 ) (22,550 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 127,392 39,467 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (26,875 ) (28,292 ) Other investing cash flows 541 636 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (700,170 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,334 ) (727,826 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt — 981,050 Retirement of debt obligations (174,000 ) (226,738 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 118,934 — Deferred financing costs (149 ) (30,022 ) Other financing cash flows (13,634 ) (5,266 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (68,849 ) 719,024 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 32,209 30,665 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 67,056 36,391 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 99,265 67,056



Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 17,839 $ (15,811 ) $ (8,076 ) $ (75,920 ) Interest expense, net 23,668 29,607 107,770 73,724 Income tax expense (benefit) 566 995 2,833 (2,274 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,842 18,872 77,896 57,869 Consolidated EBITDA 59,915 33,663 180,423 53,399 EBITDA adjustments Accounting principle changes and non-cash charges — — — 8,535 Stock-based incentive compensation 332 272 2,920 4,170 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,196 — 11,545 5,469 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 4,208 19,027 26,788 59,178 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 67,651 $ 52,962 $ 221,676 $ 130,751



