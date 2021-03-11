BrainsWay to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

CRESSKILL, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results as well as operational highlights after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time United States: 877-407-3982 Israel: 1 809 406 247 International: 201-493-6780 Conference ID: 13717245 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143838

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company's website, https://investors.brainsway.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Please access the Company's website at least 10 minutes ahead of the conference call to register.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

Contacts:

BrainsWay:

Hadar Levy

SVP and General Manager

HadarL@brainsway.com

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com



