Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 11, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on February 12, 2021, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has carried out the following transactions:

purchased 2,500 certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company's A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each ("RDSA Shares"). In this case, the ratio of the turbo is 1:1 and accordingly 2,500 certificates represent 2,500 RDS A shares. As at March 10, 2021, the leverage is 1.69 but fluctuates depending on the share price. If the share price increases, the leverage will decrease. The finance level is 7.57 and the stop loss level is 8.2. The finance level is adjusted on the 15th of every month. Finance costs are 1.44% on an annual basis;

purchased 50 Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. These certificates are cash settlement instruments of which payment of a conditional coupon depends for 1/3 on the development of the price of the RDSA A Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and, as such, is a financial instrument linked to the RDSA A Shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Bram Last Name(s) Schot 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets; a financial instrument linked to RDSA A Shares Identification Code NL0009558519 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). Currency EUR Price €7.69 Volume 2,500 Total €19,225 Aggregated information







Date of transaction February 12, 2021 Place of transaction Euronext Amsterdam





4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever with a nominal value of €1,000 each; a financial instrument linked to RDSA A Shares Identification Code CH0470808913 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. Currency EUR Price €715 Volume 50 (with a nominal value of €1,000 each) Total €35,750 Aggregated information







Notes to editor:

With a turbo long, there is a finance-level and a stop loss-level. If the underlying share price drops below the stop loss-level, the turbo long is terminated. The investor then receives the value of the difference between the finance-level and the level on which the counterparty, in this case BNP Paribas, can close the turbo. Take for example a turbo with a stop loss-level of 10 and a finance-level of 8. When the underlying share price drops below 10, which is the stop loss-level, the buyer will still receive the amount 10-8=2. However, when the shareprice would suddenly drop to 8 or below, the buyer will receive nothing and the total investment is lost. In most cases however, the turbo would be terminated at the stop loss-level, and the buyer receives the amount of the difference between the finance-level and the stop loss-level. The actual amount will be determined by BNP.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

