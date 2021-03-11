One man recounts his life journey as a baby boomer in new autobiography

KINGSCLIFF, Australia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Vickery marks his first publishing venture with the release of "Down From the Mountain" (published by Xlibris AU). This biography takes a glimpse into the life of one man who unexpectedly found himself drafted into the Army that he had no interest in joining.

The book traces the path of a young man, born after the Second World War, who was conscripted into a national service scheme which included a 13-month tour of Vietnam as a young platoon commander. Vickery remained in the Army for a further 22 years and tells of some of his experiences in Darwin, Hong Kong and Brunei with the Brigade of Gurkhas in this autobiographical narrative. Here, he details his experiences with a carefully selected characters who surrounded him and therefore influenced the way he allowed his life to develop.

"The book demonstrates that life wasn't meant to be easy and no matter what the challenges, the individual still has to face and overcome them," Vickery states. "(I want readers to have) an understanding of how life can change without warning and the individual has to be capable of changing with it — the book illustrates how the author went about achieving that."

Equally entertaining and unique in its writing, "Down From the Mountain" is an inspiring true story for readers of all ages to share and enjoy. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/812473-down-from-the-mountain.

"Down From the Mountain"

By Brian Vickery

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781984506528

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 308 pages | ISBN 9781984506535

E-Book | 308 pages | ISBN 9781984506511

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brian Vickery was a born when his parents owned a banana plantation on the eastern side of Mount Warning. Born in 1945, he was schooled in Murwillumbah, Australia. Vickery left school three days before his 15th birthday with the aim of becoming a carpenter — recession prevented this and he ended up working for Australia post until called up in the National Service Ballot, which changed his life and provided a future for him and his family for the next 22 years. It was during this time that the more adventurous part of his life evolved.

