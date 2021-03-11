 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2021 1:00am   Comments
Share:

Press Release

Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement
 for video standards
         Agreement covers use of Nokia's inventions in video standards
          

11 March 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement.

Nokia announced today that it has signed a patent license agreement with Samsung, which covers the use of Nokia's innovations in video standards. Under the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia's decades-long investments to R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards."

Over the course of more than 30 years, Nokia has contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards. The work of Nokia's engineers in the field of video research and standardization has been recognized with numerous international awards, including four Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards.

Nokia's industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €129 billion invested in R&D over the past two decades and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G. Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.

Additional resources

·Webpage:  Licensing https://www.nokia.com/licensing/

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies. With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com