Immunocore Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

OXFORDSHIRE, England and CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announced that four abstracts highlighting the Company's lead program, tebentafusp, were accepted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Two abstracts will be presented as oral presentations including, in the plenary session, Phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator's choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). A second oral presentation will feature data on the kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp in previously treated mUM patients. Two abstracts will be poster presentations.



PLENARY AND ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Title: Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp with investigator's choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Date and Time: Plenary session presentation (CT002), Saturday April 10 th at 11:30am - 1:30pm ET

Plenary session presentation (CT002), Saturday April 10 at 11:30am - 1:30pm ET Presenter: Jessica C. Hassel (PI), University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany

Jessica C. Hassel (PI), University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany Abstract #: 5342

5342 Session Title: Phase III Clinical Trials

Title: Kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp (tebe) in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients (pts) achieving prolonged survival

Date and Time: Oral presentation (CT038), Monday April 12 th at 1:30pm – 3:15pm ET

Oral presentation (CT038), Monday April 12 at 1:30pm – 3:15pm ET Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

Marcus O. Butler (PI), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada Abstract #: ﻿5338

﻿5338 Session Title: Disease-Oriented Innovative Clinical Research and Trials

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Uveal melanoma study patients with low CD163:CD3 ratio in tumor biopsy and low serum IL-6 showed enhanced tumor shrinkage (TS) and overall survival (OS) on tebentafusp

Poster # : 1673

: 1673 Presenter: Jessica Hassel (PI)

Title: Tebentafusp induces transient systemic inflammation and modifies the micro-environment to sensitize uveal melanoma tumors to cytotoxic CD8 cells

Poster #: 517

517 Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI)

Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website beginning on April 10th 2021.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore's most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements regarding the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of tebentafusp, the results, conduct, progress and timing of the Company's development programs including tebentafusp, the potential benefit of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tebentafusp, estimates regarding the planned submission a BLA for tebentafusp and the regulatory approval path for tebentafusp. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; and the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in in the Company's final prospectus dated February 4, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on February 8, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.





