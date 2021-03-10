UIC Law Announces Elizabeth Olszewski Memorial Scholarship

Chicago, Illinois, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC John Marshall Law School is honored to announce its newest endowed scholarship fund, the Elizabeth Olszewski Memorial Scholarship. The Fund was established in memory of Elizabeth Olszewski, a 2012 graduate of the Law School who recently passed away.

The Fund will provide scholarships to entering UIC Law students who are in the top 10 percent of the applicant pool with preference given to students from Wisconsin. Olszewski's employer, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C., established the Fund to honor Olszewski's legacy.

Olszewski always knew she wanted to be an attorney. After receiving her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, she was accepted at John Marshall. During her time in law school, and while commuting almost daily to Chicago, Olszewski worked as a paralegal at Schoone, Leuck, Kelley, Pitts & Pitts S.C. in Wisconsin. After earning her J.D., magna cum laude, Olszewski wanted to work for a firm where she could pursue justice for individuals who needed help. She joined Salvi, Schostock & Pritchard in Waukegan, IL, where she practiced personal injury, medical malpractice and catastrophic accident law until her death.

"Elizabeth was an excellent student, and her hard work in law school carried through to her legal career, allowing her to become a very accomplished lawyer in a short period of time," Tara R. Devine, Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's Lake County office said. "Elizabeth was at the top of her class and was very proud of her achievements in law school and Wisconsin roots. This scholarship truly acknowledges and represents the best qualities in Elizabeth: her hard work and heart."

During her time with Salvi, Olszewski had a profound impact on her colleagues, clients and countless others she encountered inside and outside the courtroom, including her mentee with the Waukegan 2 College program. She was named a "Rising Star" by Illinois Super Lawyers and an "Emerging Lawyer" by Law Bulletin Media, an honor given to the top 2% of lawyers in Illinois under the age of 40 or who have practiced 10 years or less.

She will be missed by extended family, loyal friends, the law school and many others.

