Physical Rehabilitation Network Enters Arizona Market With the Acquisition of Phoenix-Based Total Body Rehab, LLC.

Carlsbad, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced its entrance into the state of Arizona with its acquisition of Total Body Rehab, which operates two clinics in the communities of Gilbert and Mesa. The addition of Total Body Rehab elevates PRN's nationwide clinic count to 143, which spans across 13 states.

Under this new partnership, Total Body Rehab will continue to offer leading outpatient physical therapy, cutting-edge hand therapy services, dry needling, myofascial cupping and individualized exercise programs to aid in pain resolution and recovery.

"Expanding our footprint into Arizona is a significant milestone for the organization as we welcome founder & partner Matthew Strang and the Total Body Rehab team into the PRN family," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. "I am equally excited to bring our style of quality, physical therapy care and healthcare resources to the communities of Gilbert and Mesa through this exciting next chapter in our growth."

"As a physical therapist, I've always strived to continue learning and growing my skillset in order to provide each patient with the highest quality of physical therapy care," said Strang. "Aligning with PRN allows both my team and I to continue to refine our physical therapy practice and provides us with a wealth of resources, as PRN is a leader within the industry."

Total Body Rehab accepts most insurance plans and will work with new and existing patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Total Body Rehab or to schedule an appointment, please call (480) 726-1818 or visit https://totalbodyrehabaz.com/.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. To stay up to date on the latest PRN news, follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Total Body Rehab

Total Body Rehab was founded by Matthew and Michelle Strang in 2012 and specializes in diagnosing and treating hand and upper extremities. They also offer a variety of sports rehab and outpatient orthopedic treatments to the Gilbert and Mesa, Arizona communities.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 13 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

