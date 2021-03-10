 Skip to main content

Spectra Logic to Host SpectraLIVE Best Practices, a Virtual Conference to Hear About Best Practices in Data Storage Strategies

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:

Boulder, Colo., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced SpectraLIVE Best Practices Edition, a free virtual conference that will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. MT.  Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register here for the event.

Attendees will hear about technology updates, trends, best practices and case studies. The virtual event features four unique modules:

  • Building a Robust Backup Strategy
  • What's New in Archive?
  • Optimizing Cloud Storage
  • Implementing a Storage Lifecycle Management Solution

SpectraLIVE is a virtual conference platform developed by Spectra Logic that helps organizations make decisions related to managing, accessing and preserving their growing repositories of data. SpectraLIVE virtual conferences and monthly webinar series cover a range of topics. To learn more about SpectraLIVE, click here.

With most industry shows deferred and organizations restricting employee travel, Spectra provides these virtual conferences to enable interaction, education and engagement between customers, partners and Spectra executives. On-demand recordings of SpectraLIVE events and webinars are available on the Spectra website so visitors can watch at their convenience.

To learn more, visit the SpectraLIVE Best Practices page.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic's uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Susan Merriman
Spectra Logic
303-449-6444 x1378
susanm@spectralogic.com

Kim Pegnato
A3 Communications
781-835-7118
Kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com
