Bone Void Fillers Market to Generate USD 3.90 Billion with 5.4% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Bone-Associated Disease, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone void fillers market size is expected to exhibit exponential growth owing to the increasing prevalence of bone-associated disease across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled "Bone Void Fillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Collagen Matrix, Calcium Sulfate, Tri-calcium Phosphate, and Others), By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Putty, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027."

The report mentions that the market is likely to generate USD 3.90 billion by 2027, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027. Furthermore, the report observes that the market was worth USD 2.80 billion in 2019.

Industry Development:

April 2020: Biocomposites, an international medical device company, announced that it has received a new CE Mark from the European Union for its product, STIMULAN. According to the company, the product is beneficial for treating and the effective management of infected bone and soft tissue.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bone-void-fillers-market-101015





Bone void fillers are mainly used to fill gaps and voids present in the bone owing to injuries, trauma, and benign bone tumors, among others. Increasing incidence of bone-associated diseases is driving the demand for the products across the globe.

In addition to this, the surging demand for synthetic bone void fillers owing to several advantages, such as high sterility and extensive availability of raw material across the globe is set to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), every year, it is estimated that about 1.5 million people suffer a fracture owing to a bone disease.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bone-void-fillers-market-101015





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Increasing Prevalence of Bone Disease to Stoke Demand

According to a report by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, there are around 44 million people in the United States that are living with low bone mass or osteoporosis. Additionally, increasing geriatric population across the globe is driving the demand for these fillers that are administered to treat the patients suffering from bone deformity.

Furthermore, the increasing cases of diabetic foot infections that will require bone void fillers among the patients is expected to drive the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced bone void fillers to treat bone diseases among the population will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, there are certain clinical limitations with some products that include poor resorbability and high costs may hamper the growth prospects of the market to some extent. Moreover, under-penetration of these fillers in the less developed regions across the globe will restrain the market growth.





Quick Buy - Bone Void Fillers Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101015





Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Segment Registered a Market Share of 32.9%

Based on type, the demineralized bone matrix (DBM) segment held a market share of 32.9% in 2019 and is likely exhibit high growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as several benefits associated with DBM, such as reliability and safety during administration procedures. Moreover, high popularity of DBM in the United States and in the key countries of Europe will drive the market growth during the projected horizon.

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products to Drive the Market

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to showcase significant growth and register the highest global bone void fillers market revenue during the forecast period. The region generated a revenue of USD 1.31 billion in 2019 and is likely to grow further.

This is set to occur owing to the factors such as competitive pricing of the product and increasing prevalence of bone disease in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as high adoption of technologically advanced products and the presence of emerging key players in the region.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bone-void-fillers-market-101015





Increasing Focus on R&D by the Companies to Favor Growth

According to the report, the market comprises of several established and emerging players that are striving to maintain their market presence and consolidate their position in the highly competitive landscape. The adoption of strategies such as increasing focus on research and development, introduction of novel products, and collaboration by the companies will contribute to the global bone void fillers market growth during the forecast period.

List of the Manufacturers Proliferating in the Market:

BONESUPPORT AB

Wright Medical Group N.V.

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Biocomposites

Zimmer Biomet

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Pacific Bioceramics

Others





Table Of Content :

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Epidemiology of Bone Tumor New Product Launches, Key Players Overview of Guidelines for Bone Void Fillers Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)

Global Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Demineralized Bone Matrix Collagen Matrix Calcium Sulphate Tri-calcium Phosphate Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form

Gel Granules Paste Putty Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bone-void-fillers-market-101015





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others), and Region Forecast 2019-2026

Medical X-ray Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Static and Dynamic), By Technology Type (Analog and Digital), By Application (Dental, Veterinary, Cardiovascular Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies) and Forecast, 2020-2027

Point of care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/bone-void-fillers-market-10030



