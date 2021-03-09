Tersus Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

DENVER, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tersus Solutions, the driving force behind the fashion recommerce and rental revolution via its patented C02 cleaning technology and repair and upcycling services, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The company's inspiring accomplishments and leadership are driving change by extending the life of everyday clothes and preserving the environment.

The list honors the businesses that have found a way to be resilient in the past year and turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive—they thrived—impacting their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are honored to be named one of the most innovative companies in the world," said Jake Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Tersus. "Our mission is to create real and lasting change in the textile industry through our unique cleaning technology and recommerce services, which we are leveraging to reimagine the future of textile circularity. To implement change, we must think and act differently, and Tersus is leading the way in this alternative approach."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"Patagonia is in business to save our home planet, and we are proud to partner with Tersus to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry," said Alex Kremer, Director of Corporate Development at Patagonia. "Tersus is doing what no other business has done before through their innovative CaaS technology, and they've been able to extend the life of countless products, reducing the need for new production and making the most out of our planet's finite resources. This recognition is well-deserved, and we are excited to continue reshaping the textile and apparel landscape together."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Tersus

Through its patented technology and full suite of services, Tersus is revolutionizing the advancement of the textile industry to a model of responsible consumption and re-use. The company is challenging the world to think differently about clothes, dramatically reducing the textile industry's impact on the environment by preserving water and electricity, capturing microfibers, and extending the life of textiles that come through its system. Learn more at www.tersussolutions.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

