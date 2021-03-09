The Ideation Lab Adds CPG and Supply Chain Leadership to Advisory Board

Columbus, Ohio, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideation Lab, LLC (the "Company" or "The Ideation Lab"), a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol ("CBD") industry, today announced that it has appointed Thomas Pinnau to its Advisory Board effective immediately. This announcement follows the Company's February 3, 2020 press release regarding Christopher Brown's appointment to its Advisory Board and its February 17, 2020 press release regarding Melisse Gelula to its Advisory Board. Pinnau's appointment highlights The Ideation Lab's strong commitment to its consumer packaged goods ("CPG") brands. It further reflects the future scalability of supply chain sourcing and manufacturing capabilities for the Company's portfolio, including The Jordre Well, LLC ("The Jordre Well"), the Company's CBD beverage joint venture with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) (FRA: E6U).

Pinnau brings over 25 years of proven experience within the consumer products, retail, services, and B2B categories, having led efforts at several companies to build international brands, lead diverse, multicultural organizations, and drive product and business model innovation alongside heading multi-channel, retail, franchise and licensing functions.

"Thomas is joining The Ideation Lab during a rapid-growth phase, during which we are devoting tremendous attention to the rapid scalability of our consumer-facing brands," said Ian James, The Ideation Lab Founder, and CEO. "His CPG and supply chain expertise, coupled with his depth of experience in working within public companies, will be a perfect complement to The Ideation Lab's recently launched beverage brand, The Jordre Well, and other brands coming down the pipeline."

Pinnau has spent his career in executive leadership roles in the CPG and supply chain sector, currently serving as CEO of Hollander Sleep Products, and most recently serving as CEO and investing partner for GLO Science, a leader in premium oral and beauty care products. GLO Science grew steadily under his leadership by effectively leveraging new developments, business strategies, and customer care. Previously, Pinnau was the Executive Managing Director/EVP of the International Health and Beauty retail and consumer products business at the Alliance Boots Company, a division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). At the Alliance Boots Company, Thomas led a business of $2.5 billion in sales spanning 25 countries, with over 450 company-owned outlets and 3,000 partner pharmacies. Thomas began his career at The Procter & Gamble Company and then Mars, where he led numerous consumer product brands. Pinnau holds a double master's degree in business administration and engineering from Hamburg University in Germany.

"The Ideation Lab has worked proactively to position itself for a rapid growth trajectory," commented Pinnau. "I am very excited to advise The Ideation Lab as it enters new markets and launches new brands, as there is so much opportunity on the horizon. I am eager to help the Company accelerate its progress."

About The Ideation Lab, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Ideation Lab is a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol ('CBD") industry. To learn more, visit https://theideationlab.com/.





Ian James The Ideation Lab, LLC 1-614-589-4600 ian@theideationlab.com