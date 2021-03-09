Liquidia Corporation to Host 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 23, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) today announced that 2020 financial results will be reported on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 5167825. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia's website.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

Liquidia Corporation is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

