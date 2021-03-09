FirstService Adds to California Closets Company-Owned Operations

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) ("FirstService") announced today that it has further expanded its California Closets company-owned operations with the acquisition of its Minneapolis franchise. With this transaction, California Closets now has 20 company-owned operations among its 80 total franchised territories. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"The addition of Minneapolis is an important move in advancing our strategy of acquiring California Closets franchises in key markets," said Charlie Chase, President & CEO of California Closets. "As a company-owned operation, we expect to accelerate our growth in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the Midwest U.S. and capitalize on migrating production to our centralized eastern manufacturing center," he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately $2.8 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV".

