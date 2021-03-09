Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions Advancing Technology Convergence at SEMICON China 2021
TOKYO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest products and solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON China on March 17-19, 2021, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).
Under the new theme, "Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.", Advantest will showcase its technology leadership by exhibiting more than a dozen test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G and ADAS/autonomous driving.
Product Displays
In Advantest booth #4431 in Hall N4, a wide variety of test solutions and services will be featured through product demonstrations and digital graphic presentations including:
- NEW: V93000 EXA Scale™ SoC test system, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class
- NEW: three modules to enhance T2000 platform capabilities ‒ the 4.8GICAP CMOS image capture module, the 500MDM digital module and the DPS32A power supply module
- NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions™, the state-of-the-art, cloud-based data analytics ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data, and providing easy access to cloud-based applications and infrastructure
- NEW: H5620 high-productivity memory tester that integrates burn-in and memory-cell test functions in one system
- NEW: TS9001 terahertz analysis system for measuring IC mold thickness and the wiring quality of IC packages and printed circuit boards
- V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz
- Highly flexible T5830ES engineering station, whose Tester-per-Site™ design enables it to conduct testing across a wide range of flash memory devices
- T5503HS2 test system for ultra-high-speed memory ICs including next-generation LP-DDR5 and DDR5 devices
- B6700 product family of burn-in memory testers
- MPT3000 series test system that combines thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4
- SoC system-level test solutions from Advantest Test Solutions (ATS)
- E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM® for measuring next-generation photomasks
- Smart test cell solutions for factory automation including data traceability and predictive maintenance
- Advantest CONNECT+ that provides fast and hassle-free online support
Company experts will be on site to answer attendees' questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.
Sponsorships and Presentations
Advantest is a Platinum Sponsor of the SEMI Industry Gala on March 17, and a Gold sponsor of the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC) taking place March 14-15 at the Shanghai International Convention Center. Held in conjunction with SEMICON China, Advantest will deliver four presentations at CSTIC Symposium VI: Metrology, Reliability and Testing on March 15:
- "An Efficient Way of Developing 5G MIMO Transceiver Test on ATE," Hao Chen, Advantest (China)
- "Complex Protocol Construct System on ATE Platform," Xin Song, Advantest (China)
- "Test Challenges for 5G Wireless Base Station Application Device," Xin Song, Advantest (China)
- "Universal Semiconductor ATPG Solutions for ATE Platform under the Trend of AI and ADAS," Qimeng Wang, Advantest (China)
In addition, Kevin Yan, senior technical expert, Advantest (China), will present "Test Evolution for Heterogeneous Multi-chip Integration" at the Advanced Packaging Forum to be held at the Kerry Hotel Pudong on March 18, 2021.
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
