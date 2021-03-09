SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CLOV, IRTC, PEN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)

Class Period: 8/3/2020 - 12/15/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-penumbra-inc-securities-litigation

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Class Period: 8/4/2020 - 1/28/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 2, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-irhythm-technologies-inc-securities-litigation

Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (CLOV, CLOVW, IPOC)

Class Period: 10/6/2020 - 2/4/2021 and/or in connection with the December 2020 merger of Clover and Social Capital III.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 6, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-clover-health-investments-corp-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

