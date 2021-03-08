 Skip to main content

The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 08, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. ("North West") will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on April 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 800-806-5484 with a pass code of 7653198. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before May 8, 2021, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 4955667.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 212 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca


