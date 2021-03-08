Toll Brothers Apartment Living®/The Davis Companies Joint Venture Opens The Bradford in Belmont, MA

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com) the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and The Davis Companies is pleased to announce the opening of The Bradford, a brand-new luxury community located in Belmont, Mass. The project marks the sixth partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies.

The Bradford, a 112-apartment home community, offers a blend of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans across three buildings. Each apartment home includes a premier package of modern and contemporary finishes designed with attention to detail in mind. Residents enter their residences through a secure keyless entry system and are met with high-end features including wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, full size in-unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets. Select homes feature dens and balconies.

At The Bradford, residents will enjoy the community focused experience with boutique amenities such as a private courtyard with outdoor grills, roof deck with Boston skyline views, resident lounge and more. Included essentials such as included personal in-home WiFi, covered parking garage, and controlled access provide comfort and peace of mind to the residents.

"The Bradford is a great addition to the Belmont neighborhood that fosters a sense of community and home," said Bill Lovett, Regional Director of Acquisitions and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "Our boutique community, located just outside of Boston, offers residents a quiet retreat from the city and is unlike anything in the Boston area."

Located within 15-minutes of Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville, The Bradford in Belmont resides in one of the highest-ranking Boston suburbs and offers a close-knit community experience. Residents are provided with convenient access to major highways (Routes 2, 95/128, I-90) and commuter rail and bus stations for easy urban access. Combining a top-tier public school system, 30,000 square feet of neighboring retail and restaurants, and scenic parks and preserved open spaces, The Bradford ensures that residents will be able to get a high-end living experience with the lifestyle to their choosing.

"We're excited to open our third multifamily community in the Boston market," said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "The employment opportunities, culture and recreational options in Metro Boston create an ideal destination for our continued growth."

"The Davis Companies is thrilled to partner again with the Toll Brothers Apartment Living group in providing this dynamic and beautifully constructed apartment community in Belmont. Toll's distinctive design, quality finishes and ever-present focus on details and craftmanship is present throughout this community," said Gary Hofstetter, SVP, Asset Management for the Davis Companies.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living manages the development, marketing, leasing and property management of The Bradford. For more information regarding The Bradford, please visit their website: TheBradfordBelmont.com.



ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living (TBAL) is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company and the nation's premier builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale urban and suburban rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living has developed more than 6,900 units, has more 4,600 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 15,600 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



ABOUT THE DAVIS COMPANIES

The Davis Companies is a fully-integrated real estate investment, development and management firm based in Boston, MA with over 40 years of experience. Since inception, the firm has invested across five market cycles and has developed nearly 14.8 million square feet of commercial space and over 4,000 residential units, including ground up new construction, adaptive reuse, and redevelopment across a broad array of asset classes.

The Davis Companies is also committed to delivering new developments and enhancing existing assets with careful consideration for the environment. The firm's management and development experience include delivering nearly 2 million sf of LEED certified projects, while also integrating ongoing learning and best practices into core operations to set a new standard for real estate.



