BKD Acquires Indianapolis-Based Hamernik LLC

Globe Newswire  
March 08, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Springfield, MO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATIONAL OFFICE – BKD CPAs & Advisors CEO Ted Dickman is excited to announce that Hamernik LLC—an Indianapolis-based consulting firm specializing in restructuring and business advisory services—joined BKD on March 1, 2021.

"We extend a warm welcome to the newest members of our firm," said Dickman.  "BKD and Hamernik share a strong commitment to providing Unmatched Client Service, and I am excited to see how Hamernik will help us achieve our goals moving forward."

Hamernik was founded in 1995 and is known for assisting companies with strategic assessments, consultation, and business and management transitions.

"BKD has a great reputation, not only in Indiana but nationally.  We believe this will allow us to deepen and expand what we started at Hamernik, by leveraging BKD's broad pool of resources, skilled professionals, diverse practice areas and geographic coverage," said Kevin Hamernik, who will lead the firm's national restructuring and special situations practice.

Hamernik will join BKD's Transaction Advisory Services practice, led by Managing Partner Chris Dalton.  The team will be located at BKD's Indianapolis office at 201 N. Illinois Street.

"With the addition of Hamernik, BKD will expand our service capabilities related primarily to restructuring, turnaround and performance improvement," says Dalton.  "I was immediately impressed with Hamernik's culture and team quality, which matches nicely with BKD.  In addition, we are especially excited about leveraging Hamernik's existing business network as well as the expansion opportunity to provide these services across the BKD footprint."


Greg Cole
BKD CPAs & Advisors
417-831-7283
gcole@bkd.com
