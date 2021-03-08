Hong Kong, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6G, the sixth-generation mobile communication standard, is also known as the sixth-generation mobile communication technology.Last year, some top wireless communications experts gathered in Levi, Finland, to participate in the world's first 6G summit. The theme of the summit is "Pave the way for the arrival of 6G".



At the 6G summit, a resolution to draft the world's first 6G white paper was proposed to clarify the basic direction of 6G development. After seven months, the white paper entitled "Key Drivers and Research Challenges for 6G Ubiquitous Wireless Intelligence" was officially released.

The 6G white paper shows that by 2030, with the advent of 6G technology, many scenes that are still fantasy will become reality and human life will undergo tremendous changes. One of the most obvious changes is that 6G network speed will be 10 to 100 times that of 5G.

Recently, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe have invested in 6G research projects, and Chinese institutions such as China Mobile, UNISOC, Vivo, and CCID Think Tank have successively released 6G series white papers.

In addition, in terms of the coverage, 6G wireless network is no longer limited to the ground, but will achieve seamless connection of ground, satellite, and airborne networks, and deep integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the degree of intelligence has greatly increased. As for the positioning accuracy, traditional GPS and cellular multi-point positioning have limited accuracy, and they are difficult to achieve accurate deployment of indoor objects. 6G is sufficient to achieve high-precision positioning of IoT devices.

6G is also concerned about life changes. The white paper claims that it has led to the development of new displays, sensor imaging equipment, and other technologies. At that time, mobile phones are likely to become lightweight glasses, and virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) are combined into one extended reality (XR) service. Through the rapid development of network and virtual reality technology, it can also be applied in the fields of distance education, telecommuting, and advanced three-dimensional simulation.

Holographic technology is a technology that uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. The ideal holographic display should be based on the naked eye, and when necessary, it can also be realized with the help of a head-mounted display and assisted by technologies such as AR/VR.

Relying on 6G network, holographic technology will be integrated into manyapplication scenarios, such as communication, telemedicine, office design, and entertainment games, and realize the interaction between projection content and users, greatly shorten the distance between disseminated information and users, and establish the information dissemination mode with the human experience as the core.

At the same time, with the continuous maturity of the technology and the decline of unit material cost, as well as the increase of participants, holographic technology is bound to develop more rapidly.

WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Meanwhile, its core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI will use the 6D holographic light field technology revolution to ensure that the user experience can achieve the leading simulation experience and give users the most realistic naked eye simulation effect. Whether in WIMI Hologram LightField Cinema, 6D holographic high-end homes, or future 6G holographic communication, users will no longer feel the white wall screen with the naked eye.

As a representative of Chinese visual AI companies, the business of WIMI covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system. Namely, WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

The characteristics and advantages of AR technology are that it can integrate real-world and virtual information, which has real-time interactivity and interest and brings enough freshness to users. The current hot AR holographic technology will be further developed in the future, and because of this, many Chinese and foreign companies have set their sights on the big cake of the market, that is, AR and holographic technology.

According to reports, on April 1, 2020, WIMI Hologram Cloud was listed on NASDAQ, becoming the world's first holographic AR stock. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users.

Holographic images can be used not only in entertainment, art, and education, but also in media science, technological design, and augmented reality.

WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos.As of December 31, 2018, WIMI has a total of 4654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used in WIMI Hologram's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range. Among them, 2961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties.

WIMI is committed to providing content value-added services for the large entertainment industry based on visual technology, creating a large entertainment image ecosystem from the four aspects of "technology", "data", "marketing" and "layout", and empowering the content industry with artificial intelligence technology, which aims to promote the value-added of the entire industry chain of the large entertainment industry and to give new vitality to the industry.

In the future, many industries will actively embrace 6G. In the current environment, mastering technology means mastering the pulse of the times. 6G may open a smart future and re-change the industry landscape. However, we still need to wait patiently.

[Disclaimer] The copyright of this article belongs to the Antiprohense Research, the content is the author's personal views, this site only provides reference and does not constitute any investment and application suggestions. This site has the final interpretation right of this statement!

About Antiprohense

Antiprohense Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. Antiprohense team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www. antiprohense.com

Media contact

Company: Antiprohense Research

Contact: insights & financing

E-Mail: lt@Antiprohense.com

Website: http://www. antiprohense.com



