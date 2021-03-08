Promises Behavioral Health Announces the Opening of Its Newest Residential Addiction Treatment Center in College Station, Texas

Brentwood, TN, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health announced today the official opening of Promises Brazos Valley, the newest member of the Promises Behavioral Health family of addiction and mental health treatment centers. With the addition of this new facility, Promises Behavioral Health has expanded its regional footprint in Texas with a targeted focus on college students and adults.

Located in College Station, Texas, Promises Bravos Valley will provide a safe space for its diverse clientele population to receive high quality, evidence-based addiction treatment. With its centralized location in Texas's Bravos Valley area, Promises Brazos Valley will also be well positioned to deliver easily accessible care to clients from across the United States.

Promises Brazos Valley has created a curriculum with program-specific treatment for collegiate young adults and adults. The addiction treatment center also has medically monitored detox services for those looking for a comfortable place to ease off substances safely. The property houses a large campus spanning over 50,000 square feet with modernized remodeling and décor. The grounds allow for enough space for program-specific living accommodations, meaning each demographic population can find hope and healing with clients of a similar age and circumstance. The campus will also provide partial hospitalization and other outpatient programs. As always, Promises Behavioral Health prioritizes accessible addiction treatment to help remove the barriers that keep individuals from getting the help they need. With this priority in mind, Promises Brazos Valley will accept VA and most major commercial insurance providers.

"This is an inspiring achievement for us at Promises," said Doug Ginn, Chief Operating Officer with Promises Behavioral Health. "With the opening of Promises Brazos Valley, I have witnessed our team's hard work and dedication towards helping people with substance use disorders come to fruition. I look forward to maintaining this momentum as we move through 2021."

Promises Brazos Valley plans to host an open house event this coming April to welcome the local College Station community and introduce its trusted team. With this addition to the Promises family, recovery communities across the nation can now expect an added layer of support.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

