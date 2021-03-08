Used Vehicle Market Size to Hit USD 1,917.35 Billion at 1.64% CAGR; Leading Players Such as Asbury and TrueCar to Concentrate on Augmenting Sales via Online Platforms: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Used Vehicle Market size is projected to reach USD 1,917.35 Billion value by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.64%. The Used Vehicle Industry was valued at USD 1,710.75 billion in 2020. Reduced demand for public transport during the current COVID-19 pandemic is likely to spur the adoption of personal vehicles.



Expanding Urban Spaces to Generate Prolific Growth Opportunities

Fears of contracting the coronavirus and the strict social distancing rules imposed by governments around the world to stem the transmission of the virus have led to a drastic fall in demand for public transportation. According to Kerala-based Center for Policy Research, remote working and fewer job opportunities as a result of the coronavirus will lower the demand for public transport and increase the uptake of personal modes of travel.

Furthermore, CRISIL Research, an India-based ratings agency, observes that the growing preference for personal vehicles will prove beneficial for the used cars industry, while rise in rural income will stimulate sales of two-wheelers in India. Similar trends are being witnessed in the UK and the US as well, where consumers have shifted towards personal commuting. The COVID-19 pandemic is, thus, anticipated to propel the demand for used vehicles in the near future.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/used-vehicle-market-104665





One of the most exciting developments supporting the used vehicle market growth is the speedy expansion of urban areas around the globe. Projections released by the UN in its World Urbanization Prospects in 2018 show that approximately 68% of the global population will be residing in urban areas by 2050. Rising from the current 55%, this increase is estimated to add 2.5 billion dwellers to urban areas by 2050, as per UN data, with nearly 90% of this growth occurring in Asia and Africa.

Urban spaces typically have a large proportion of working-class individuals that need cheap and efficient transportation to commute over long distances. Used vehicles provide the optimal solution to such individuals as well-maintained cars can be bought for prices significantly lower than new cars.

Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn in major economies, which has reduced consumers' purchasing powers, particularly in developing economies. As a result, the adoption of used cars is on the rise in large cities across the globe and as urban agglomerates continue to swell, the demand for pre-used vehicles is also likely to expand.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/used-vehicle-market-104665





Key Players to Rely on Acquisitions to Deepen Market Presence

Top competitors in this market are relying on the conventional acquisition strategy to deepen their market foothold and expand their presence. These activities are also enabling companies to diversify their operations and widen their offerings to customers.

August 2020: Asbury Automotive Group announced the successful acquisition of Park Place Dealerships, augmenting its annual revenues by USD 1.7 billion. Park Place owns and operates a high-profile portfolio of premium luxury dealerships and also possesses large tracts of real estate in the country.

January 2020: Hendrick Automotive Group inaugurated a satellite outlet for pre-owned BMW cars and other vehicles in south Charlotte, offering amenities such as Wi-Fi, loaner vehicles, and refreshments to customers.





Quick Buy - Used Vehicle Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104665





Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Position; North America to Display Healthy Growth

Asia Pacific led the used vehicles market share in 2019 with a market size of USD 1,215.27 billion and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the booming demand for passenger vehicles in the rapidly developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India. In addition to this, improving access to the internet and increasing activities of online vehicle retailers in this region will further aid market growth.

In North America, widespread popularity of pre-owned cars, especially among the youth, will ensure sustained market growth in the region. On the other hand, the market in Europe will experience dynamic growth in the coming years on account of the rising sales of electric vehicles in the region.

OLX (India)

eBay Inc. (California, United States)

Cox Automotive (Georgia, United States)

CarMax Business Services, LLC (United States)

AutoNation Inc. (Florida, United States)

Asbury Automotive Group (Georgia, United States)

Alibaba.com (Hangzhou, China)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (India)

Vroom (United States)

Mahindra First Choice (India)

TrueCar, Inc. (California, United States)

Scout24 AG (Munich, Germany)

LITHIA Motor Inc. (Oregon, United States)

Hendrick Automotive Group (North Carolina, United States)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (Texas, United States)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/used-vehicle-market-104665





Global Used Vehicle Market Report Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Vehicle Age:

0 to 05 Years

06 Years to 10 Years

10 Years and above

By Vendor Type

Organized

Unorganized

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/used-vehicle-market-104665





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive ECall Market Analysis Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automatic and Manual), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Chassis Market Analysis Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Monocoque, Compact Modular, Modular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Automotive Tire OEM Market Analysis Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Design (Radial, Bias), By Tire Type (Tubeless, Tube), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2025

Automotive Steering System Market Analysis Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Electric Power Steering (EPS), Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS), Manual, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Bus Market Analysis Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



