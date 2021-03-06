CFC To Host Conference Call on Severe Weather Impact on Borrowers

DULLES, Va., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, March 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will provide an update on the impact that recent weather events have had on CFC borrowers.



There are two ways to access the event:

Live Webcast Option

Visit CFC's investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

Pre-registration is available for the event.

Conference Call Option

Domestic: 866-248-8441 | International: 323-347-3282

Participant Code: 7892038

Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

Don will lead the discussion intended for debtholders and other members of the investor community. Other parties, including members of the media, who have questions should use the "Contact Us" options on CFC's website.

About CFC

Created and owned by America's electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with more than $28 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

