SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Capital One Financial Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or the "Company") (NYSE:COF).



If you are a long-term shareholder of Capital One and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah by phone at (914) 733-7256, or via email at afarah@lowey.com or at investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and had previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.





Contact Lowey Dannenberg P.C. 44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 White Plans, NY 10601 Tel: (914) 733-7256 Email: investigations@lowey.com