 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vor Biopharma to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on March 9-11, 2021.

Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA, Vor's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Jorgensen, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. E.T. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conference.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Contacts:

Investor:
Constantine Davides, CFA
Westwicke
+1 339-970-2846
constantine.davides@westwicke.com

Media:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
+1 617-413-3543
mary@tenbridgecommunications.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com