Lamar Advertising to Participate in the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a round table discussion at the virtual 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on March 9, 2021, at 9:45 am EST.



The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Vice President of Business Development

Lamar Advertising Company

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com



