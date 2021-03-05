 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Delta 9 Cannabis, Albert Labs, The Valens Company and DXI Capital

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) (FRA:V5D1) achieves final milestone in services agreement with cultivation partner Fourth Generation Cannabis click here

- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) announces strategic partnership with experiential marketing agency Frias Agency click here 

- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) files its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for Springpole project in Ontario click here 

- DXI Capital Corp (TSE:DXI) (OCTQB:DXIEF) on the hunt for an "impactful tailwind business"; files 2020 financial statement click here 

- Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) completes C$1.1M equity financing to scale up its operations click here 

- The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) closes C$24.9M deal for edibles manufacturer LYF Food Technologies click here 

- Albert Labs inks definitive reverse takeover agreement with ME Resource Corp, moves closer to CSE listing click here 

- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) reiterates focus on executing its outstanding business strategy as it hits back at 'baseless attack' from Mariner Group click here 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


